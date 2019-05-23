Loading…
Sweeties Live Resin 1g

by Buckeye Relief
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this strain

Sweeties

A collaboration project between Archive Seed Bank and Kush for Breakfast, Sweeties is the result of a cross between The White, Tahoe OG, and GSC, that was then bred with Face Off Bx1. With so many powerful influences, Sweeties ranges in smells from sweet, ginger, honey, and lemon, to a full-faced OG fuel. Phenos range in color from dark to light green with purple and magenta hues, for beautifully colored colas that offer a euphoric, feel-good high great for a lazy Saturday afternoon.

22 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
77% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
59% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
