Buddies Brand
Kandy Kush Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Kandy Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
410 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
29% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
