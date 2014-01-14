Loading…
Logo for the brand Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand

Kandy Kush Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Kandy Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
410 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
29% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
