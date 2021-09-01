Buddies Brand
NYC Diesel Distillate Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
NYC Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
698 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!