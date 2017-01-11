Buddies Canada
Buddies Solventless Bubble Hash Orange Crush
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Orange Crush
Solventless
Full Melt Ice Bubble Hash by BuddiesCanada.ca
Solventless
Full Melt Ice Bubble Hash by BuddiesCanada.ca
Orange Crush effects
Reported by real people like you
391 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
28% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!