Buddies Canada

Buddies Solventless Bubble Hash Orange Crush

HybridTHC 18%CBD

Orange Crush
Solventless
Full Melt Ice Bubble Hash by BuddiesCanada.ca

Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
28% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
