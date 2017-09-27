Loading…
Logo for the brand Bulldog Weed

Bulldog Weed

Lemon Walker OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Lemon Walker OG effects

Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
76% of people report feeling happy
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
12% of people report feeling headache
Depression
60% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
