Our best selling HTE Infused Live Resin Vape Cartridge is the perfect concentrate on the go and for canna-consumers who prefer an alternative to smoking flower. Made from flash freezing the cannabis plant immediately after harvest and keeping the temperature at freezing throughout the extraction process, live resin retains the complex terpene profile of the cannabis plant. It’s worth noting that our HTE (High Terpene Extract) Infused Live Resin Vape Cartridges are made in-house, on site from cannabis grown in our garden, and we were one of the first cultivators/manufacturers to produce HTE Infused Live Resin Vape carts in the state.



First Class Funk (GMO Cookies x Jet Fuel Gelato)



Strain Info: This best selling Fuelato strain, with its GMO genetics, checks all the boxes. Starting off with a great head high without much anxiety or couch lock feeling, users experience the best of an indica without being too put out for the evening.

Show more