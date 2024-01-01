High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.



First Class Funk (GMO Cookies x Jet Fuel Gelato)



Strain Info: This best selling Fuelato strain, with its GMO genetics, checks all the boxes. Starting off with a great head high without much anxiety or couch lock feeling, users experience the best of an indica without being too put out for the evening.

