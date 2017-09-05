White 99 1 Gram Ice Water Hash

by C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
  • Photo of White 99 1 Gram Ice Water Hash

High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.

White 99 (Cinderella 99 x The White)

Strain Info: Not for the inexperienced, White 99 will knock your glass slippers right off. With its citrusy blend of skunk, pine, and lemon, this sativa delivers a cerebral kick. With its effervescent terp profile, let White 99 handle your anxiety, depression, AND to-do list like an MVP.

White 99 is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99 with The White. This strain is known to provide uplifting and happy effects. White 99 tastes fresh and bright, like tart oranges mixed with lemons and kush. Medical marijuana patients choose White 99 to help manage chronic depression and anxiety.

Founded in 2020 on the principle of a slow grow, Carroll County Cannabis Company is creating the blueprint for a responsibly, ethically, and organically managed cannabis cultivation. The very first cultivator to break ground in Missouri, C4 was also the first cannabis cultivator in the state to be Clean Green® Certified. Operating out of a 70,000 square foot facility in Carrollton, Missouri, Carroll County Cannabis Company specializes in cultivating cleaner, more potent, and exclusive flower strains, and concentrates. Committed to a greener cultivation, C4 is reducing its carbon footprint by decreasing single use plastics in cultivation, implementing regenerative agriculture practices through composting, and using more energy efficient methods in growing and harvesting. From seed to sell, C4 is the higher standard, naturally.

  • MO, US: CUL000031
  • MO, US: MAN000081
