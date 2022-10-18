Parents: Superglue x OG Kush



Strain type: indica-dominant hybrid



Characteristics: Gassy, earthy, frosty

- unique terpene profile, complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice – smells of

pine and a sweet skunk aroma

- functional and relaxing high

- eases stress while still leaving you with enough energy for social activities or

- functionality for a productive afternoon

- This strain is developed by CAKE she hits different