About this product
Parents: Superglue x OG Kush
Strain type: indica-dominant hybrid
Characteristics: Gassy, earthy, frosty
- unique terpene profile, complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice – smells of
pine and a sweet skunk aroma
- functional and relaxing high
- eases stress while still leaving you with enough energy for social activities or
- functionality for a productive afternoon
- This strain is developed by CAKE she hits different
About this brand
CAKE she hits different
WE JUST WANNA SMOKE DANK WEED AND HAVE SOME FUN WIT U
💓💓💓 LOVE THE CAKE TEAM
💓💓💓 LOVE THE CAKE TEAM
State License(s)
CDHP-1003102
CDPH-10003102