ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Superglue
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Superglue

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.7 341 reviews

Superglue

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 43 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 341 reviews

Superglue
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Superglue is a hybrid strain bred by Seedism Seeds. A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Superglue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Superglue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.

Effects

Show all

236 people reported 2104 effects
Relaxed 85%
Happy 65%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 44%
Focused 36%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 29%
Depression 29%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

341

write a review

Find Superglue nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Superglue nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Superglue

Products with Superglue

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Superglue nearby.

Good reads

Show all

The 7 best cannabis strains for rainy days
The 7 best cannabis strains for rainy days

Most popular in