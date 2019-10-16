About this product

Our premium pre-rolls are each loaded with a gram of our single strain Platinum OG flower. No trim or cannabis crumbs. Just pure, homegrown flowers from our farm. Expertly packed and finished by hand, each pre-roll is designed for an even, steady burn sure to deliver the best experience to everyone. Conveniently packaged in custom glass tubes, our pre-rolls stay fresh and undamaged.



• 20%+ THC

• A gram of single-strain, Platinum OG flower in each pre-roll

• Beautiful high-end matte finished outer tube protects from breakage and exposure to light that can affect the quality of the contents.