California Canna
SÓLO - Platinum OG Pre-Roll
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Our premium pre-rolls are each loaded with a gram of our single strain Platinum OG flower. No trim or cannabis crumbs. Just pure, homegrown flowers from our farm. Expertly packed and finished by hand, each pre-roll is designed for an even, steady burn sure to deliver the best experience to everyone. Conveniently packaged in custom glass tubes, our pre-rolls stay fresh and undamaged.
• 20%+ THC
• A gram of single-strain, Platinum OG flower in each pre-roll
• Beautiful high-end matte finished outer tube protects from breakage and exposure to light that can affect the quality of the contents.
Platinum OG effects
Reported by real people like you
650 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!