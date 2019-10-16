Calyx Garden
Calyxir - Golden Goat Wax
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Calyxir is our line of specialty Calyx Elixirs from Calyx Garden in Humboldt County, California.
Our Golden Goat - Isobutane Honeycomb Wax is carefully heat purged for 5 days leaving non-detectable residual solvents. You won’t find a more aromatic and flavorful concentrate on the market!
Golden Goat effects
Reported by real people like you
986 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
