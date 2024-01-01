Canabotanica - Pre Roll 7pk - Apple Fritter 3.5g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Apple Fritter is a highly sought-after hybrid cannabis strain known for its deliciously sweet and fruity profile. A cross between Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, it boasts an aroma reminiscent of freshly baked pastries. When it comes to effects, Apple Fritter offers a balanced high, inducing euphoria and happiness while providing relaxation and stress relief. This strain is perfect for those seeking both a delectable taste and an enjoyable, well-rounded high.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. According to Leafly reviewers, Apple Fritter’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and tingly. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.


Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
