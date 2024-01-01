Apple Fritter is a highly sought-after hybrid cannabis strain known for its deliciously sweet and fruity profile. A cross between Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, it boasts an aroma reminiscent of freshly baked pastries. When it comes to effects, Apple Fritter offers a balanced high, inducing euphoria and happiness while providing relaxation and stress relief. This strain is perfect for those seeking both a delectable taste and an enjoyable, well-rounded high.



