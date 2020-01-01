Canna Butter Delight was created to help with my own arthritis pain and my partner's pain from painting in his shoulder and playing guitar in his finger. I never dreamed we would be helping so many others when I made my first jar. We also love nice creams and lotions for our dry skin and I read through the ingredient list from some of our favorites and started adding and subtracting until I came up with the perfect formula. I made up sample jars and gave them out to my friends and the response was overwhelming. More and more people were asking for my cream! I ordered supplies of the ingredients in bulk and came up with a logo, packaging design and bought jars. A local dispensary liked the idea of a "whipped butter" so I tried my hand at whipping the balm into a soft buttery consistency and found that it spread better on larger areas. This is the next step...to create a website and expand the size of our operation. People have told me it has helped their arthritis, pulled muscles, neuropathic pain, removed skin tags and shrunk lesions, helped their psoriasis and dermatitis, headaches and migraines, menstrual cramps and so much more! I hope you'll consider carrying my line.