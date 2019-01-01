Canna-Pharms Laboratories operations is a Not-For-Profit with the main focus on compassion. Founded by an A.L.S. survivor Canna-Pharms Lab has a foundation of compassion. Privately funded research into the medical benefits of the Cannabis plant. Development of commercial products derived from the Cannabis Plant. Not-For-Profit operation. Canna-Pharms Laboratories provides beneficial information not available from other sources on the internet. Please use this information for your benefit and not for educational purposes. The information contained within this website is the opinion of the owners and should not be used to diagnose, treat or cure any health issues. Consult your physician for advise. Cannabis essential oil is one of the more unusual oils in the essential oil range, simply because of the plant from which it is derived. Although cannabis and hemp have been used for thousands of years as a naturally growing herb, its reputation as a drug in many parts of the world have complicated the relationship between users of cannabis oil and hemp and authorities in certain parts of the world. However, cannabis essential oil is a wildly beneficial essential oil, and is widely considered of the most effective oils for the alleviation of certain illnesses and condition, in fact. Cannabis essential oil is extracted by steam distillation from the flowers and upper leaves of cannabis plants, which are in the Cannabis genus. Contact us with your request to be added for delivery of our weekly newsletter. Get important information about Cannabis, learn of our current projects, receive opportunities only for our supporters and get exclusive invitations to events and fund raisers.