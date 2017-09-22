Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
Sour Kush Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Sour Kush is a great up lifter with euphoria right on its tails, taken during the day for pain relief and crushing stress and depression. Any fan of "Kush" will enjoy this strain. From the full relaxing body and chest heavy high, to the off sour taste that stoners love. Great for after work and hanging out with friends!
Sour Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
455 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!