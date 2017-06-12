Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
Sour Urkle Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD 1%
About this product
Sour Urkle hits first with a intense cerebral feel, subsiding into powerful body effects, The high hits you hard and almost immediately giving you an uplifted, euphoric high that leaves you slightly energized. Relaxing every muscle in your body without giving too heavy a body feeling.
Sour Urkle effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
42% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
