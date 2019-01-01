CannabiSeal Security Bags provide a secure way to keep medical marijuana out of the hands of minors with a simple, yet effective method. With a locking zipper mechanism, these bags create deterrence for tampering or theft. Coupled with CannabiSeal Security Strips, patients can also protect their medicine with an additional layer of tamper-evident security. The bags are made from durable material and keep their contents hidden and secure. CannabiSeal Medical Cannabis Security Bags comply with all requirements of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (1970).