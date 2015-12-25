About this strain
A cross between Killer Queen and Querkle, Killer Grape is a heavy-handed 50/50 hybrid strain that deals a stupefying blast of cerebral euphoria and deeply relaxing effects. Lavender and purple hues tinge leaves and buds underneath a dusty coat of snow-white resin. This strain from Subcool's The Dank gets its name from the sour grape aroma its buds carry, which is accented by spicy, hashy undertones.
Killer Grape effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
53% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
