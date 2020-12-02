About this strain
Dragon OG (or Red Dragon OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Red Dragon and OG Kush. Red Dragon adds gentle invigoration to OG Kush’s mid-level sedation and pleasant euphoria. This heady hybrid offers mood-boosting mental stimulation and relaxing body effects that stick to the bones. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost creativity and combat moderate pain, but beware: this potent combination can be overstimulating in large doses.
Dragon OG effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
37% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
