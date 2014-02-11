ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Red Dragon
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Red Dragon

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 346 reviews

Red Dragon

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 346 reviews

Red Dragon
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Red Dragon is one exotic flower. A Barney’s Farm cross between a West Himalayan Kush and Utopia Haze (a Brazilian sativa), this hybrid is a strain for connoisseurs. Featuring a sweet fruity aroma, this strain is giggly and upbeat. Great for those suffering from depression or stress, Red Dragon has a very happy and uplifting effect. Unfortunately, this strain may cause some to feel quite paranoid. If you’re prone to anxiety, Red Dragon may not be the best strain for you. This hybrid grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks.

Effects

Show all

243 people reported 1955 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 51%
Relaxed 39%
Energetic 35%
Stress 35%
Depression 25%
Pain 25%
Anxiety 24%
Nausea 14%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 14%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 8%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

346

more reviews
write a review

Find Red Dragon nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Red Dragon nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Cherry AK-47
Cherry AK-47
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Silver Haze
Silver Haze
More THCLeafly flower for Strawberry Cough
Strawberry Cough
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Juicy Fruit
Juicy Fruit
More pineneLeafly flower for Purple Diesel
Purple Diesel
More pineneLeafly flower for Lemon Kush
Lemon Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Mango Kush
Mango Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Orange Juice
Orange Juice
More creative
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Red Dragon
User uploaded image of Red Dragon
User uploaded image of Red Dragon
User uploaded image of Red Dragon
User uploaded image of Red Dragon
User uploaded image of Red Dragon
User uploaded image of Red Dragon
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
South American
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Red Dragon
First strain child
Red Widow
child
Second strain child
Dragon OG
child

Products with Red Dragon

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Red Dragon nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

The 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup Winning Strains
The 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup Winning Strains

Most popular in