From Santa Cruz, California, Captain Canna's confectionary experts and herbal buccaneers bring many decades of experience to the cannabis edibles market. The result is Captain Canna's line of artisan-crafted candy coated chocolate rounds. Our delicious candy shell acts as a natural preservative and ensures a stable, consistent, and reliable product as well as providing UV, O2, and heat resistance. Captain Canna's products are treasured around the world. Fit for a king or queen, fierce like a pirate, and always delivered with the quality and care that your needs deserve. Lab tested.