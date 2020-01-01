 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Captain Canna

About Captain Canna

From Santa Cruz, California, Captain Canna's confectionary experts and herbal buccaneers bring many decades of experience to the cannabis edibles market. The result is Captain Canna's line of artisan-crafted candy coated chocolate rounds. Our delicious candy shell acts as a natural preservative and ensures a stable, consistent, and reliable product as well as providing UV, O2, and heat resistance. Captain Canna's products are treasured around the world. Fit for a king or queen, fierce like a pirate, and always delivered with the quality and care that your needs deserve. Lab tested.