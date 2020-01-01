Captain Canna
About Captain Canna
From Santa Cruz, California, Captain Canna's confectionary experts and herbal buccaneers bring many decades of experience to the cannabis edibles market. The result is Captain Canna's line of artisan-crafted candy coated chocolate rounds. Our delicious candy shell acts as a natural preservative and ensures a stable, consistent, and reliable product as well as providing UV, O2, and heat resistance. Captain Canna's products are treasured around the world. Fit for a king or queen, fierce like a pirate, and always delivered with the quality and care that your needs deserve. Lab tested.