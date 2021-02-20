Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Truffula Tree produces large bright purple buds that resemble its namesake. With genetics stemming from Cookie Monster, Kandy Kush, and Humboldt OG, Truffula Tree was bred with the goal of creating a strain that retrains GSC attributes while producing larger colas for bigger yields. An indica-dominant hybrid, Truffula Tree has a sweet taste and smell that’s just as uplifting as its high, making it perfect for a day of exploration.