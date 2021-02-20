About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Truffula Tree produces large bright purple buds that resemble its namesake. With genetics stemming from Cookie Monster, Kandy Kush, and Humboldt OG, Truffula Tree was bred with the goal of creating a strain that retrains GSC attributes while producing larger colas for bigger yields. An indica-dominant hybrid, Truffula Tree has a sweet taste and smell that’s just as uplifting as its high, making it perfect for a day of exploration.
Truffula Tree effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
75% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Cramps
25% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
