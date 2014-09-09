ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cookie Monster
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Cookie Monster

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.4 155 reviews

Cookie Monster

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Hoppy
Citrus

Calculated from 13 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 155 reviews

Cookie Monster
  • Peppery
  • Hoppy
  • Citrus

Cookie Monster is a 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup winner that blends the West Coast royalty, Girl Scout Cookies, and the legendary powerhouse, OG Kush. This combination yields dense frosted buds with hints of purple and orange hairs throughout. Cookie Monster pushes the boundaries of Cookies’ medical uses and leans toward medium-to-full sedation. Use Cookie Monster to reduce physical discomfort, indigestion, or before bed to jumpstart your dream machine.   

Effects

Show all

104 people reported 808 effects
Relaxed 77%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 37%
Hungry 35%
Pain 37%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 33%
Insomnia 28%
Lack of appetite 20%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

155

write a review

Find Cookie Monster nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cookie Monster nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

Strain
Cookie Monster
First strain child
Truffula Tree
child
Second strain child
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
child

Products with Cookie Monster

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cookie Monster nearby.

Good reads

Show all

The 2014 Washington Cannabis Cup Winners
The 2014 Washington Cannabis Cup Winners

Most popular in