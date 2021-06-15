Loading…
Sour Runtz Delta-8 THC Cartridge 1g

HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

A cross of cookie-forward Gelato and fruity Zkittles, Runtz offers both pronounced effects and supreme flavor.
Fragrance: Citrus, earthy, herbal notes make up Runtz
Effect: Runtz puts you in an uplifting and calming mood

Runtz effects

385 people told us about effects:
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
