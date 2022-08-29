About this product
Our Calming and Moisturizing Pet CBD Balm provides soothing relief for your dog or cat’s dry or inflamed skin, nose and paws. With 750mg of calming and wellness-enriching CBD, plus the multifaceted benefits of odorless Alaskan salmon oil and moisturizing shea butter, and a variety of gently comforting essential oils — lavender, rosemary and Roman chamomile — it’s the perfect Pet CBD Balm.
* Broad spectrum CBD
* Odorless Alaskan salmon oil
* Shea butter to nourish dry skin
* Soothing essential oils
* All-natural, organic & non-GMO
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
