About this product
Satisfy your cravings with a slice of Cherry Pie! A cross between Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison, Cherry Pie is a hybrid from Trinitrees Farm with effects known to come on in minutes and stick around for hours. Cherry Pie’s balanced and mind-expanding high is enjoyable in a wide variety of settings. This versatility, along with the strain’s tart and fruity taste, has made it a favorite of sweet toothed stoners everywhere.
TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 65.9%
CBD: 0.61%
CANNABINOIDS: 72.1%
TERPENES: 5.3%
GROWN BY: Trinitress Farm
REGION: Trinity
RELEASE DATE: 01/20/2022
About this strain
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,396 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
