Satisfy your cravings with a slice of Cherry Pie! A cross between Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison, Cherry Pie is a hybrid from Trinitrees Farm with effects known to come on in minutes and stick around for hours. Cherry Pie’s balanced and mind-expanding high is enjoyable in a wide variety of settings. This versatility, along with the strain’s tart and fruity taste, has made it a favorite of sweet toothed stoners everywhere.



TYPE: Hybrid

THC: 65.9%

CBD: 0.61%

CANNABINOIDS: 72.1%

TERPENES: 5.3%



GROWN BY: Trinitress Farm

REGION: Trinity

RELEASE DATE: 01/20/2022