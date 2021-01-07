Looking for a super delicious flavor and a long-lasting head-heavy high? You’ve found it with Gelonade. Made by crossing the strains Lemon Tree and Gelato #41, Gelonade is a crisp hybrid with uplifting effects that will make you feel like a social butterfly. Gelonade is Sun+Earth Certified flower raised by the lunar farmers at Moon Made Farms. It's good for the environment and good for you.



TYPE: Hybrid

THC: 22.0%

CANNABINOIDS: 25.9%



GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms

REGION: Humboldt