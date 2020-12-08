About this product
Runtz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain made by crossing the delicious Zkittlez and Gelato strains. Runtz delivers a super fruity flavor with tropical citrus notes that will remind any stoner of their favorite candy.
Sun grown in Humboldt by Moon Made Farms, Runtz produces a euphoric and uplifting high. Thanks to these effects and its super high THC level, Runtz is often said to be perfect for treating insomnia, chronic pain, and appetite loss.
TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 30.9%
CANNABINOIDS: 34.3%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
RELEASE DATE: 10/15/2021
About this strain
Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.
Runtz effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.