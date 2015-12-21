Chemistry.
Super Lemon Haze is a citrus blasting sativa-dominant cultivar. The exquisite mixture of fuel and lemon come from it’s Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze lineage. Rich in a unique terpene profile heavy with terpinolene and ocimene, a few puffs will leave you energized and ready to climb the mountains it was grown on!
Live full-spectrum oil made from fresh, never frozen sungrown flower, infused on top of the same flower. Truly making this a strain specific, flavor packed, and potent joint.
TYPE: Sativa
THC: 26.6%
CANNABINOIDS: 29.3%
GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms
REGION: Nevada
RELEASE DATE: 02/14/2021
Super Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,667 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
