About this product

Super Lemon Haze is a citrus blasting sativa-dominant cultivar. The exquisite mixture of fuel and lemon come from it’s Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze lineage. Rich in a unique terpene profile heavy with terpinolene and ocimene, a few puffs will leave you energized and ready to climb the mountains it was grown on!



Live full-spectrum oil made from fresh, never frozen sungrown flower, infused on top of the same flower. Truly making this a strain specific, flavor packed, and potent joint.



TYPE: Sativa

THC: 26.6%

CANNABINOIDS: 29.3%



GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms

REGION: Nevada

RELEASE DATE: 02/14/2021