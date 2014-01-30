Loading…
Claybourne Co.

Bruce Banner (7g) - Small Buds

HybridTHC 21%CBD
About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Quarter Ounce - The Original

Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
Bruce Banner (OG Kush x Strawberry Diesel) is an Indica dominant strain with a high noted to be perfect for afternoon and evening use. This strain is known for relaxing the body with a buzz that soothes minor aches and pains. The head high is intensely euphoric, combined with strong creativity and a whole-body mood boost. Bruce Banner’s dominant flavor is sweet, with notes of citrus and a strong, pungent smell.

Bruce Banner effects

890 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
35% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
