About this product

You Budder believe it. Eagle Extracts Budders are made from indoor grown cannabis chosen for their unique strain profiles. Enjoy one gram (1g) of Premium Claybourne Co. Budder. Hydrocarbon extraction allows for precision, producing a pure product true to the plant’s original profile without the loss of terpenes or cannabinoids. Hand whipped to a delicious consistency, every Budder is creamy and smooth!

Divine Storm is an incredible cross between Divine Gelato x Slurricane, it has a vibrant nose with traces of sweet cherry. This hybrid strain is indica-dominant and has users praising it for its relaxing and nerve calming benefits.