Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Earthshaker OG, also known as P.O. #3, is a variety of OG Kush from Progressive Options Genetics. The powerful sativa-dominant effects are known to sneak up on you with a smooth and lengthy buzz. The buds express themselves in deep shades of green and smell like a mix of skunk and sharp cheese. The flavors produced by Earthshaker OG are earthy and hashy with sweet notes of citrusand lemongrass.