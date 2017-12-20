Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Electric Lemonade is a cross of Tahoe OG x Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant strain offers energetic physical effects alongside creative mental stimulation. Electric Lemonade emits a strong sour lemonade aroma and offers consumers tart lemon flavors that foretell the strain’s mood-enhancing effects.