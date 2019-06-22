Claybourne Grams



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.

_____



Exactly what you would expect from a cross of Cherry Cookies and The White, Frosted Cherry Cookies is an Indica, trichome-rich take on the popular Cherry Cookies. Bred by Liberty Reach, this strain is tasty like the classic GSC with a sweet profile that’s also crisp and fresh. The smooth taste makes for an enjoyable smoke, as you float into a mellow headspace.