About this product
Each glass tube comes with two (2) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free.
Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready.
_____
Head Banger is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that won the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup. It produces buds that are dense, an array of olive and light green, having amber pistils along with a thin dusting of crystal trichomes. Head Banger's scent and taste are sour and of both diesel and citrus.
About this strain
Headbanger, also known as "Headbanger Kush," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain and the winner of the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup. Headbanger is made from a cross between Sour Diesel and Biker Kush. This strain inherits a dense, conic bud structure from its Kush forefathers, as well as the sour aroma and head-focused effects of its Sour Diesel mother plant. Bred by Karma Genetics, Headbanger’s 10 to 12 week flowering period requires patience but promises high yields. Its uplifting and euphoric qualities make Headbanger a potent medicine for mood disorders, particularly depression.
Headbanger effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with