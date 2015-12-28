About this product
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
Head Banger is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that won the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup. It’s a Biker Rush X Sour Diesel cross that produces dense, olive and light green buds with an array amber pistils. Head Banger has a sour, gas, and citrus taste and aroma.
Headbanger, also known as "Headbanger Kush," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain and the winner of the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup. Headbanger is made from a cross between Sour Diesel and Biker Kush. This strain inherits a dense, conic bud structure from its Kush forefathers, as well as the sour aroma and head-focused effects of its Sour Diesel mother plant. Bred by Karma Genetics, Headbanger’s 10 to 12 week flowering period requires patience but promises high yields. Its uplifting and euphoric qualities make Headbanger a potent medicine for mood disorders, particularly depression.
