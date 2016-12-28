Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
Julius Caesar (SoCal Master Kush x SFV OG) is an Indica with strong funk and skunky notes of earth and diesel. This flower actually tastes much sweeter than it smells and even has notes of mint. The head high is powerful and felt in the brain, and the buzz from Julius Caesar is uplifting yet chill.
Julius Caesar effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
