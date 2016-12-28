About this product

Claybourne Grams



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.

Julius Caesar (SoCal Master Kush x SFV OG) is an Indica with strong funk and skunky notes of earth and diesel. This flower actually tastes much sweeter than it smells and even has notes of mint. The head high is powerful and felt in the brain, and the buzz from Julius Caesar is uplifting yet chill.