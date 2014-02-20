The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Larry OG is an Indica strain derived from OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, this strain is notable for having dense and moist nugs with a dominant lemon aroma. Larry OG both relaxes the body and invigorates the mind with a feeling of productive, it’s been described as a happy and euphoric high.