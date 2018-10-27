Loading…
Claybourne Co.

Mango Sherbert (28g) - Private Stock

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.

Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____

Mango Sherbert (Sunset Sherbert X Mango Trees) is an indica dominant strain best known for its tasty mango flavor. It has an aroma with the same profile although with a touch of earthiness to it as well. The Mango Sherbert high is mentally stimulating yet physically relaxing. Users report feeling an influx of creative energy and focus just before a heavy, long-lasting physical high.

Mango Sherbert effects

16 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
