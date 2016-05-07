Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Memory Loss is a sativa hybrid that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.