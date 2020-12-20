About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Orange Zkittlez (Zkittlez x Agent Orange) is a sativa with a citrus scent that’s true to its orange name. The flavor is sweeter than its aroma and leaves a candy aftertaste on exhale. Reviewers have reported strong mental stimulation, creative thinking, and an overall energizing buzz as some of this strain’s effects.