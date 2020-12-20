Loading…
Claybourne Co.

Orange Zkittlez (14g) - Small Buds

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces

Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
Orange Zkittlez (Zkittlez x Agent Orange) is a sativa with a citrus scent that’s true to its orange name. The flavor is sweeter than its aroma and leaves a candy aftertaste on exhale. Reviewers have reported strong mental stimulation, creative thinking, and an overall energizing buzz as some of this strain’s effects.

Orange Zkittlez effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd
Arthritis
16% of people say it helps with arthritis
