Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Orange Zkittlez (Zkittlez x Agent Orange) is a sativa with a citrus scent that’s true to its orange name. The flavor is sweeter than its aroma and leaves a candy aftertaste on exhale. Reviewers have reported strong mental stimulation, creative thinking, and an overall energizing buzz as some of this strain’s effects.
Orange Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd
Arthritis
16% of people say it helps with arthritis
