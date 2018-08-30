Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____
Star Pupil (Afghani Strain X Thai Strain) is an indica dominant hybrid. It’s best known for its long-lasting heavy high and delicious flavor. Star Pupil has immediate cerebral effects which bring on a heavy euphoria and laser-sharp focus. Its aroma is of fresh flowers, spicy herbs, and a punch of earthy licorice. The flavor is on par with red licorice and hints of fresh grapes.
Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.
_____
Star Pupil (Afghani Strain X Thai Strain) is an indica dominant hybrid. It’s best known for its long-lasting heavy high and delicious flavor. Star Pupil has immediate cerebral effects which bring on a heavy euphoria and laser-sharp focus. Its aroma is of fresh flowers, spicy herbs, and a punch of earthy licorice. The flavor is on par with red licorice and hints of fresh grapes.
Star Pupil effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
23% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!