About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

_____



Star Pupil (Afghani Strain X Thai Strain) is an indica dominant hybrid. It’s best known for its long-lasting heavy high and delicious flavor. Star Pupil has immediate cerebral effects which bring on a heavy euphoria and laser-sharp focus. Its aroma is of fresh flowers, spicy herbs, and a punch of earthy licorice. The flavor is on par with red licorice and hints of fresh grapes.