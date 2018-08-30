About this product

100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

Star Pupil (Afghani Strain X Thai Strain) is an indica dominant hybrid. It’s best known for its long-lasting heavy high and delicious flavor. Star Pupil has immediate cerebral effects which bring on a heavy euphoria and laser-sharp focus. Its aroma is of fresh flowers, spicy herbs, and a punch of earthy licorice. The flavor is on par with red licorice and hints of fresh grapes.