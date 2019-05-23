Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Sweeties is an Indica Dominant Hybrid that’s a complex cross between The White, Tahoe OG, and GSC, called "White Tahoe Cookies," that is then crossed with Faceoff BX1. This flavorful strain is sweet and fruity, with notes of honey and herbs when ground. Those lucky enough to get their hands on this strain have shared that it quickly brings on an uplifting euphoria that is long-lasting and powerful, offering an elevated mind and creative thinking. After time, the uplifting euphoria gives way to a relaxing and gentle body buzz.