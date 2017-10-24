Clean Compact - 1 ml - Papaya

by Clean Concentrates
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Known for its resilient plant structure, this hardy plant produces an indica dominant effect much like a narcotic. Pain relief from cramps and mental relief from anxiety are a few ways this strain might help you. Plan for a relaxing day before hand, you might be couch locked later. Try our new Clean Compact 1 ml disposable cartridges today!

About this strain

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

About this brand

Clean Concentrates
Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals.

We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.
