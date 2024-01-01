Clean Nug Run Diamonds 1g - Log Cabin

by Clean Concentrates
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Clean Nug Run Diamonds 1g - Log Cabin, Concentrate - THC 70.3%
This hybrid gives a relaxed, uplifted and euphoric. negatives would be Dry eyes, anxiety and dry mouth. If you have any further questions feel free to reach out to one of out budtenders. We Thank you for choosing Clean Concentrates

Log Cabin is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon OGKB and Biker Kush. Log Cabin is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Log Cabin effects include uplifted, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Log Cabin when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, mood swings, and inflammation. Bred by Phinest Cannabis for THC Design, Log Cabin features flavors like citrus, pine, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Log Cabin typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Log Cabin, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Clean Concentrates
Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals.

We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.
