Cloud 8 - 2 Gram Dab Diamonds (1G D8 + 1G CBD) - Bubba Kush

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Introducing Bubba Kush Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC Dab Diamonds! Delight in the rich and robust flavors of this premium THC concentrate. Indulge in the deep relaxation and soothing effects that Bubba Kush delivers, making it the perfect choice for winding down and unwinding after a long day. Crafted to perfection, these Dab Diamonds are a treasure trove of potency and flavor, designed to elevate your dabbing experience to new heights.

Each hit brings you the essence of Bubba Kush, with its earthy undertones and hints of sweet, spicy aromas that dance on your palate. Feel the tranquil waves wash over you as the Delta-8 THC works its magic, easing your mind and body into a state of blissful calm. Whether you're looking to melt away stress or simply enjoy a serene moment, Bubba Kush Dab Diamonds are your go-to choice.

Embrace the tranquility and blissful state Bubba Kush offers, and let your worries drift away. Cloud 8 presents the ultimate Delta-8 THC delight with Bubba Kush Dab Diamonds. Elevate your mind, elevate your moments, and discover the pure relaxation that only Bubba Kush can deliver. Order now and transform your dabbing experience into a luxurious escape of flavor and serenity.

About this strain

Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Shop products
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
Notice a problem?Report this item