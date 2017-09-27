Cloud 8 Moon Rocks - Bubba Kush - 2 Gram

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here

About this product

Introducing Bubba Kush Cloud 8 Delta-8 Moon Rocks – a celestial experience designed to take your senses on an extraordinary cosmic journey. With every puff, you’ll be captivated by the rich, earthy aroma that fills the air, hinting at the deep relaxation and euphoria that awaits. These premium Moon Rocks are crafted from the iconic Bubba Kush strain, known for its potent effects and soothing qualities, now enhanced with the uplifting properties of Delta-8 THC.

As you indulge in Bubba Kush Delta-8 Moon Rocks, the robust flavor profile reveals itself – a symphony of earthy, spicy notes that are as satisfying as they are powerful. Each inhale brings you deeper into a state of calm, melting away stress and tension, while the euphoria gently elevates your mood, creating a perfect balance between mind and body relaxation.

These Moon Rocks are not just about relaxation; they are about transforming your cannabis experience into something truly magical. Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day, set the stage for a peaceful night’s sleep, or simply explore new dimensions of enjoyment, Bubba Kush Cloud 8 Delta-8 Moon Rocks are your gateway to a higher state of being.

The journey doesn’t end with just one puff – with each inhale, you’ll discover new layers of depth and satisfaction, making every session an adventure of its own. The combination of potent Delta-8 THC and the timeless Bubba Kush strain creates a powerful yet smooth experience that’s perfect for both seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Elevate your cannabis journey with Bubba Kush Cloud 8 Delta-8 Moon Rocks – where the magic of the universe is waiting to be discovered in every Moon Rock. Embrace the tranquility, the euphoria, and the cosmic wonder that these Moon Rocks offer. Whether you’re exploring the depths of relaxation or soaring to new heights of enjoyment, Bubba Kush Cloud 8 Delta-8 Moon Rocks are your perfect companion. Order now and unlock the wonders of the universe with each delightful inhale.

About this strain

Bubba Kush, also known as "BK," "Bubba," and "Bubba OG Kush" is an indica marijuana strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Shop products
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
Notice a problem?Report this item